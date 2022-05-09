Boy Scout Troop 23 honors funeral procession

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is proud to announce Angela “Angie” Mason, as the new Executive Director. Angie comes to us from Chicago Botanic Garden where she was employed for the past 19 years. Angie most recently served as the Associate VP of Community Engagement and Senior Director of Windy City Harvest where she oversaw all facets of engagement with the community and directed the operations of Windy City Harvest, an urban agriculture education and job training program, with 200 participants and a $3.8M budget. Angie has been recognized with multiple awards and accolades, including the North Lawndale Spirit of Youth Development Award and the Illinois Governor’s Environmental Hero Award. Angie is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she earned a B.S. in Plant and Soil Science, and an M.S. in Plant, Soil and General Agriculture. During Angie’s early career she served as Adjunct Faculty in Horticulture, at the Harold Washington College in Chicago, Illinois. Angie is known by colleagues as an outstanding and visionary leader, strategic thinker, collaborator, staff manager, and a national and international expert on urban agriculture. The Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation is most fortunate to have her join our multi-faceted leadership team bringing vision and the right combination of competencies to nurture and strengthen Shangri La Gardens, a world-class nature center and living museum rich in educational opportunities.

