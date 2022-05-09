ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Boy Scout Troop 23 honors funeral procession

By Dan Perrine
therecordlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy Scout Troop 23 from Orange was having a link sale to raise money for summer camp this past weekend. As a funeral procession approached,...

www.therecordlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
therecordlive.com

Ideas from the past put to good use in today's Orange

The current Orange City Council is taking an idea from the past and making it new again. The new recreation center set to open this summer will have two basketball courts and activities, but it won't compare with the Orange Youth Center, built from a remodeled World War II hospital.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Bridge City Chamber names Zuniga Student of the Month for May

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is announced that the May Student of the Month for Bridge City is Briana Zuniga. Pictured: Chloe Tucker, Sharon Brown, Briana Zuniga, Yamile Zuniga, Rudy Zuniga. and Dr. Mike Kelly. Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber of Commerce.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Government
CBS19

Newly elected Longview council member makes history in city

LONGVIEW, Texas — A newly elected member to the Longview city council represents a lot of firsts for her community. Michelle Gamboa made a name for herself advocating for children and being involved in community ministry. Breaking barriers is what she hopes to achieve for her district. Gamboa has...
LONGVIEW, TX
12NewsNow

Money May | Salvation Army helping Southeast Texans burdened by overdue bills

BEAUMONT, Texas — An initiative launched by a well-known Southeast Texas organization is helping community members who are going through challenges and personal hardships. The thought of bills piling up coupled with a decline in income can be overwhelming, but there is help for Southeast Texans. The Salvation Army is working to help community members who are burdened by overdue bills.
TEXAS STATE
therecordlive.com

Nina Jean Murphy Bess, 62,Orange,

Nina Jean Murphy Bess, 62, of Orange, passed away on May 8, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. A memorial gathering will be from 5:00 to 8:00p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Nina was born in Orange, Texas, on October 15, 1959, she was the...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Bruce Denham, 62, Orange

Bruce Denham, 62, of Orange, passed away on May 8, 2022, in Orange. Bruce was born in Riverside, California, on January 31, 1960, he was the son of Bobby Bruce and Mary Dee Denham. He enjoyed fishing and building or fixing things, he liked being able to work with his...
ORANGE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hogg
newtoncountynews.net

Drive-By Shootings in Newton

According to City Police Chief Will Jackson, there have been two drive-by shootings in Newton in the last week. At around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, May 2nd, an unknown individual drove down Rose Street shooting at a residence and at a vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Again on Tuesday night around 11:15 p.m., another drive-by occurred on King Chapel Road when an individual shot at two people and at a residence. Again, no one was injured in the shooting, but Police Chief Jackson warned that the potential for death in a situation like that is very real.
NEWTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts#Funeral Procession#Boy Scout Troop#Claybar Funeral Home#Eagle Scout
bluebonnetnews.com

Grand Parkway opening in Liberty County on May 19

Construction of the Grand Parkway/SH 99 – a major traffic artery for the Greater Houston Area – will wrap up next week with the opening of the final segments of the project, which will connect US 59 in New Caney to I-10 in Baytown. The official date to open is Thursday, May 19.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Ground broken on I-35 double decker project

Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
therecordlive.com

Shangri La Welcomes New Executive Director

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is proud to announce Angela “Angie” Mason, as the new Executive Director. Angie comes to us from Chicago Botanic Garden where she was employed for the past 19 years. Angie most recently served as the Associate VP of Community Engagement and Senior Director of Windy City Harvest where she oversaw all facets of engagement with the community and directed the operations of Windy City Harvest, an urban agriculture education and job training program, with 200 participants and a $3.8M budget. Angie has been recognized with multiple awards and accolades, including the North Lawndale Spirit of Youth Development Award and the Illinois Governor’s Environmental Hero Award. Angie is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she earned a B.S. in Plant and Soil Science, and an M.S. in Plant, Soil and General Agriculture. During Angie’s early career she served as Adjunct Faculty in Horticulture, at the Harold Washington College in Chicago, Illinois. Angie is known by colleagues as an outstanding and visionary leader, strategic thinker, collaborator, staff manager, and a national and international expert on urban agriculture. The Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation is most fortunate to have her join our multi-faceted leadership team bringing vision and the right combination of competencies to nurture and strengthen Shangri La Gardens, a world-class nature center and living museum rich in educational opportunities.
ORANGE, TX
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Texarkana Regional Airport

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As we continue our coverage of the Texarkana area leading up to this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Julie Parr gives us a closer look at the exciting things happening at Texarkana Regional Airport. It's this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment. By the way, the caravan lunch will...
TEXARKANA, TX
12NewsNow

Man indicted, accused of leaving scene of wrong-way wreck that injured Port Arthur Police officer

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 27-year-old man could soon face trial after a late March wrong-way hit-and-run wreck left a Port Arthur Police officer injured. A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment for "accident involving injury or death" to Adrian Estrada on Wednesday. Officers said Estrada left the scene of the wreck without calling police and was intoxicated when the wreck happened.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy