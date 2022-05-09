ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Broncos LB Kenny Young signs with Raiders

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
Former Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Young (6-1, 234 pounds) entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as a fourth-round pick out of UCLA in the 2018 NFL draft. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through his second season.

Young then played in all 16 games for the Rams in 2020, earning six starts. He totaled 53 tackles, one sack, one interception and one defensive touchdown that season.

Young was then traded again midway through his fourth season, this time to the Broncos. He was a six-game starter for Denver last year following injuries to Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker. Young recorded 29 tackles and forced one fumble in his six games with the Broncos last fall.

Denver opted to re-sign Jewell to a two-year, $11 million contract this offseason, which seemingly made Young expendable for the Broncos. Johnson, meanwhile, remains a free agent.

Oklahoma Sooners in top 4, receives predictions for 2023 LB Phil Picciotti

A few weeks out from their biggest recruiting event of the year, the Oklahoma Sooners have made some positive headway with several 2023 prospects over the last week. They landed a commitment from versatile 2023 three-star prospect Kaleb Spencer. The Sooners received recruiting projections for tight end Reid Mikeska, a former Clemson commit, and wide receiver Anthony Evans.
NORMAN, OK
