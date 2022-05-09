Belmont basketball assistant and former star Mick Hedgepeth hired as Berry's new coach

Former Belmont basketball star Mick Hedgepeth , who spent the last three seasons on the Bruins staff , is the new coach at Berry College.

Hedgepeth, 32, returned to Belmont when Casey Alexander replaced Rick Byrd as the Bruins coach.

"Mick is the finest example of what a coach should be; a true servant leader, a sharp basketball mind, and a person who will represent Berry well in every imaginable way," Alexander said.

Hedgepeth returned to Nashville after spending two seasons as the coach at Sewanee.

In his two seasons, Hedgepeth led the Tigers to a 36-18 record and a trip to the 2019 NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Crossville, Alabama native began his coaching career at Williams (Mass.) College.

"We are delighted that coach Hedgepeth will be joining Berry to build on our record of considerable success in men's basketball these last several seasons." Berry president Stephen Briggs said.

Berry went 23-3 last season.

During his Belmont playing career, Hedgepeth was part of 96 victories, three postseason appearances, three Atlantic Sun Conference regular season championships, two Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances (2011 Wisconsin, 2012 Georgetown).

He was a two-time All-Atlantic Sun second team honoree and the 2011 Atlantic Sun Tournament most valuable player,

Hedgepeth ranks among Belmont's all-time leaders in points (1,191), rebounds (692), blocked shots (78), field goal percentage (.540) and games played (134).

After graduating from Belmont Hedgepeth played professionally for Araberri Baloncesto in Spain.

