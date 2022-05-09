ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Belmont basketball assistant and former star Mick Hedgepeth hired as Berry's new coach

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yB645_0fYBbEQC00

Former Belmont basketball star Mick Hedgepeth , who spent the last three seasons on the Bruins staff , is the new coach at Berry College.

Hedgepeth, 32, returned to Belmont when Casey Alexander replaced Rick Byrd as the Bruins coach.

"Mick is the finest example of what a coach should be; a true servant leader, a sharp basketball mind, and a person who will represent Berry well in every imaginable way," Alexander said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0468jz_0fYBbEQC00

Hedgepeth returned to Nashville after spending two seasons as the coach at Sewanee.

In his two seasons, Hedgepeth led the Tigers to a 36-18 record and a trip to the 2019 NCAA Division III Tournament.

PRINCETON TRANSFER: Belmont basketball picks up Princeton transfer Drew Friberg

FLORIDA-BOUND: Belmont basketball's Will Richard transferring to Florida

The Crossville, Alabama native began his coaching career at Williams (Mass.) College.

"We are delighted that coach Hedgepeth will be joining Berry to build on our record of considerable success in men's basketball these last several seasons." Berry president Stephen Briggs said.

Berry went 23-3 last season.

During his Belmont playing career, Hedgepeth was part of 96 victories, three postseason appearances, three Atlantic Sun Conference regular season championships, two Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances (2011 Wisconsin, 2012 Georgetown).

He was a two-time All-Atlantic Sun second team honoree and the 2011 Atlantic Sun Tournament most valuable player,

Hedgepeth ranks among Belmont's all-time leaders in points (1,191), rebounds (692), blocked shots (78), field goal percentage (.540) and games played (134).

After graduating from Belmont Hedgepeth played professionally for Araberri Baloncesto in Spain.

Reach MIke Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWrither.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Belmont basketball assistant and former star Mick Hedgepeth hired as Berry's new coach

Comments / 0

Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 9, 2022

James Frazier Williams IV from Granada Hills, California, died May 6, 2022, while visiting family. He was born to Tripp and Lana Woods Williams Dec. 9, 1984, in Murray, Kentucky. James was a graduate of Murray High School in the class of 2003. He was exceptional in technology and a...
MURRAY, KY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Nashville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Sewanee, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
State
Alabama State
City
Crossville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Alexander
Person
Rick Byrd
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's official State Rock isn't really a rock

Nodule of agatePicture by James St. John; Wikimedia Commons: CC-BY-SA-2.0 Agate was officially designated as Kentucky's State Rock on July 14, 2000. Agate is described as a rock formation that is primarily composed of chalcedony and quartz. However, according to the Kentucky Geological Survey, the agate is actually not a rock. It is a microscopically crystalline variety of the mineral quartz while chalcedony is also a type of quartz. Thus, Kentucky's State Rock is a mineral and not a rock.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Celebrities hit the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- International and local celebrities hit the red carpet on Saturday at Kentucky Derby 148. The Kentucky tradition is always a big draw for celebrities. Hometown favorites Jack Harlow and Eric Wood stepped out on Saturday for the race. Harlow gave the "Rider's Up" call before the race from the paddock.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvlt.tv

Knoxville store sells winning ‘Lotto America’ ticket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check your numbers! A Tennessee lottery player in Knoxville won $40,000 Saturday night, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The Lotto American winner matched five white ball numbers, which resulted in a $20,000 prize. However, since the player chose the All Star...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Atlantic Sun Conference#Coaching#Tigers#Princeton#Belmont
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Cutting Her Hand

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after cutting her hand on a saw in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the woman cut her hand on a saw at a sawmill on Harmony Grove Road. The woman was taken to a waiting helicopter at Sinking...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Shooting

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a shooting on Poplar Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 18-year-old Jontavious Walton was shot in the arm near the intersection of Durrett Avenue around 2 pm. Walton was flown to a Nashville hospital....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WTVCFOX

Tennessee's first-ever Buc-ee's travel center expected to open in June

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Get ready for beaver nuggets, y'all: Buc-ee's opens in Cumberland County, Tennessee next month. The Texas-based country store and gas station will open its doors along Interstate 40 in Crossville in June of this year, according to their website. It'll be the first-ever location in the Volunteer State.
CROSSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NCAA
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Man Suffers Stroke and Arrives at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford ER Just in Time

It was 1:15 a.m. on January 17th, 2022, when Michael, 58, woke up from his sleep feeling strange. “My arm felt like it was asleep,” said Michael. “I tried to lift it up but it wasn’t moving, so I had to physically pick it up. I walked into the bathroom to look at myself in the mirror and noticed that the left side of my face was getting droopy. I tried to wink and smile but my face wasn’t moving.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Gas prices spike again across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are back on the rise across the country, and this could make summer travel plans more difficult. In March, the country hit the highest recorded average price ever at $4.33 cents. The average right now is just one cent below, at $4.32, so gas...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Tennessee Cheapest State to Buy a Home

A new study from Rocket Mortgage projects the 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022. The study projects Tennessee to be the cheapest state to buy a home in this year, citing a low cost of living, lack of income tax and low property taxes. The most expensive...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy