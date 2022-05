NOAH THOMPSON COMING TO LOUISA PARADE AND FREE CONCERT FOR EVERYONE IN THE AREA…. On May 17, 2022 at 7PM Noah Thompson will make his way home to Lawrence County, Kentucky. This Event will start at 7PM with a parade route through downtown then the parade with Noah Thompson will make his way to LCHS Football Field for a Free Concert for all who attend. Everyone needs to attend the parade then make their way to the LCHS Football Field.

LOUISA, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO