UPDATED, May 13, 9:18 a.m.: Two prominent buyers acquired boutique hotels in South Beach in separate deals, as demand for such properties continues to rise. In the most recent of the two purchases, a company linked to the “vulture” hedge fund Alden Global Capital paid $6 million for the 17-suite Villa Paradiso at 1415 Collins Avenue, property records show. Miami Real Estate Investment Corp., led by Lisa and Pascal Nicolle, sold the hotel.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO