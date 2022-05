SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Employees at two Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz voted overwhelmingly to unionize Wednesday, becoming the first locations in the state to do so. Employees at a Starbucks store on Mission Street voted 15 – 2 in favor of joining the Workers United labor union. Workers at a location on Ocean Street 13 – 1 voted to join the same union.

