When Morgan Simianer Googled “best cheer programs in the U.S.” and found Navarro College, she had no idea how much her life would change. But, after moving from Wyoming to Texas to join Navarro’s team, Netflix cameras came to her cheer practices, watched her make mat, and took us along for the journey as the award-winning cheer team took Daytona Beach by storm. As a fan-fave on the aforementioned Netflix smash hit, Cheer, Morgan has since had to reconcile with retiring from cheerleading, having her journey cut short, and picking the sport back up again.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO