Depth on the defensive line remains a concern for the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 season, especially with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney unsigned. The only sure thing is Myles Garrett. As for the rest of the unit, well, fans have to wait and see. Former Jaguar, Taven Bryan, should be a starter on Week 1, but beyond him, Cleveland will count on Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai to earn more reps.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO