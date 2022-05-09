ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Mystery man surprises Mother's Day shoppers at NJ mall by raining cash

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Shoppers were surprised on Mother's Day at a New Jersey mall when a mystery man threw tons of cash in the air over a walkway while shouting “Happy Mother’s Day,” NJ Advance reported.

The generous act happened at the Freehold Raceway Mall in Monmouth County around 1:20 p.m. and was captured in a video by Sarah Mostafa who was waiting in line at a Starbucks on the first floor when she heard a commotion.

“Some people thought it was confetti, and then they took a closer look, like, ‘Wait, that’s actually money,’” Mostafa told NJ Advance.

The man can be seen in the video throwing the cash while repeating “Happy Mother’s Day” to curious onlookers

After emptying the bag of cash, the man waved and walked away.

“Afterward, he just left. It was like a little Santa Claus moment,” Mostafa said.

Mostafa stayed in line at Starbucks instead of trying to catch some falling bills.

“I figured if somebody really needs it, they would go get it,” she said.

A woman next to Mostafa in line at Starbucks told her the man “does this a few times a year on holidays.”

“Apparently he just likes to give away money,” Mostafa said.

