ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC woman dies after Mother’s Day hit-and-run in Queens

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHd7D_0fYBW0ki00

QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York woman crushed between two cars during a chaotic Mother’s Day hit-and-run outside her Queens home died early Monday morning, police confirmed.

The tragic scene began at around 8:30 a.m. EDT when police said the driver of a stolen landscaping truck attempted to make a U-turn on a dead-end South Jamaica street and plowed into several parked cars, WNBC reported.

“He hit this white BMW, he hit about three, four times,” eyewitness Sharon Brown told WABC-TV, adding that the owners of the BMW came outside.

“They were trying to stop him. He was still in motion,” Brown said.

According to the TV station, the owner of the BMW, 49-year-old Florence Ngwu, walked toward the truck waving a traffic cone, trying to get the driver’s attention, witnesses said.

“She was just saying, ‘Pull over. You hit a vehicle. We need information,’ The guy didn’t want to hear it. He just wanted to go,” neighbor Sean Vassell told WABC.

According to the TV station, video corroborates the eyewitness accounts, showing the driver of the white Ford 550 hit a parked car several times. Three people can then be seen rushing into the street, attempting to engage with the driver, but the vehicle sped away, sending an SUV hurtling toward Ngwu, who became pinned between the SUV and another vehicle.

The truck, which had been stolen about two hours before the hit-and-run, was later found abandoned about a mile from the South Jamaica scene, but its driver remained at large late Monday, WNBC reported.

According to the TV station, a description of the suspect has not been released, but a senior police official with direct knowledge of the case said investigators have video of the driver and are working to identify him.

Ngwu was the mother of four college-age children, WABC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WDBO

Ohio babysitter allegedly found passed out, intoxicated with a 15-month-old baby unattended

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A babysitter in Ohio was allegedly found passed out and heavily intoxicated while she was supposed to be watching a 15-month-old baby. WLWT obtained court records that say the babysitter, Donna Muthert, 65, was looking after a baby and did not respond to someone knocking at the door and ringing the bell. Delhi Township Fire Department later forced their way into the home.
OHIO STATE
WDBO

Las Vegas man used stun gun on cat, threatened neighbor, police say

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of using a stun gun on a cat and then threatening a neighbor who attempted to stop him, authorities said. Carlos Plummer, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of willful or malicious torture of an animal, one count of torturing or injuring an animal, one count of possession and use of a stun gun by a felon and one count of harassment, according to Clark County online booking records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabc#Traffic Cone#Vehicles#Wnbc#Wabc Tv
WDBO

Police are searching for woman who allegedly stole thousands from 2 Florida Target stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Jacksonville Target stores. Jacksonville Beach Police say on March 17, a woman was seen on surveillance video at a Target near Jacksonville Beach with a shopping cart filled with items including clothes, a Nutri Bullet, baby items, multiple Shark vacuums and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. She was seen in the video checking out at a self-checkout but allegedly only paid for a few of the items.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WDBO

Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon may be hate crime

DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas' police chief said Friday that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WDBO

Florida man arrested for popping dozens of balloons after marriage proposal

MIAMI — A man is facing charges of reckless disregard for the environment after video showed him popping balloons and letting them fall into the water at a south Florida marina. Police arrested David Torres-Bocanegra, who is charged with reckless disregard for the environment, WTVJ reported. Investigators said Torres-Bocanegra...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WDBO

Student threw ‘boiling hot ramen noodles’ at public school teacher, police say

BOSTON — A Boston Public Schools student has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking their teacher. According to a police report obtained by our sister station, WFXT, the student was trying to heat up ramen noodles in a school microwave on May 5 and tried to put a book in with the noodles. When the teacher told the student not to do that and tried to take the book away, the student grabbed it back.
BOSTON, MA
WDBO

Woman charged after 20 dead dogs found in Ohio home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was arrested in Ohio after animal control officers said they found dead animals inside of her home. Neighbors reported a bad smell and flies from a Scioto County home, prompting the Portsmouth City Health Department to send an animal control officer to the property, WSAZ reported.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WDBO

Search continues for escaped inmate who allegedly stabbed officer, stole prison bus in Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas — A search continues in Texas after an inmate allegedly stabbed a corrections officer and stole a prison bus Thursday afternoon, officials say. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Gonzalo Lopez, 46, remains at large. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Lopez was on a transport bus from their facility to another. TDCJ is working with multiple agencies to locate him.
CENTERVILLE, TX
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy