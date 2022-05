(TNS) - It's common knowledge that if you see flashing lights from a police vehicle behind you while driving, you should pull over. But what if you see them ahead of you?. The proper conduct to take in such a situation was highlighted on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) during a press event at a rest stop on Interstate 79 as part of National Police Week. The organizations were promoting the correct safety measures to take under Pennsylvania's Move Over Law.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO