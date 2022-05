CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects were arrested Wednesday after a pursuit by multiple agencies in Clarksville. The suspects' vehicle was being tracked by Metro Nashville and Tennessee Highway Patrol on I-24 when the vehicle exited on exit 8 and crashed. According to police, the suspects then carjacked another vehicle at Exit 8 and law enforcement pursued them for 10 minutes until the vehicle ran off the roadway and wrecked.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO