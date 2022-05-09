ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU Basketball mourns passing of Adreian Payne

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8FJS_0fYBUQRX00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s men’s basketball program is remembering Adreian Payne, a former MSU basketball player who was shot and killed Monday morning.

“I’m in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne’s death. Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones. Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player. Beyond that, he will long be remembered by Spartan fans for his kind heart, as his friendship and genuine bond with Lacey Holsworth touched the nation. Today is a difficult and sad day for the Spartan basketball family. Following graduation, Adreian regularly returned to East Lansing. In doing so, he developed and strengthened relationships with players from all eras. I’ve heard from many of those players today, each one experiencing heartbreak, and each one with their own fond memory of Adreian.”

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo

Payne, a 2014 NBA First Round pick of the Atlanta Hawks, left MSU in 2014 as one of nine players in program history with 1,200 career points (1,232) and 700 career rebounds (735), while also ranking as the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots (141) at the time.

He was selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament and the NCAA East Regional All-Tournament teams as the Spartans received the 2014 Big Ten Tournament title and went forward to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Payne was also the recipient of the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s first-ever Outreach Award in 2014 as part of the Wooden Award Gala.

The player’s unique friendship with eight-year-old cancer patient Lacey Holsworth was highlighted as the main reason for his award.

Their friendship started after Holsworth fell in love with his dunking ability, a bond that eventually moved off the court.

Payne would frequently pay visits to Holsworth and after she passed away from cancer in 2014, he helped keep her name alive through the Princess Lacey Legacy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Haslett lacrosse wins CAAC championship

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – Last season, the Haslett boys lacrosse team saw its rival Okemos claim the CAAC championship. That served as motivation for a Vikings team that features 15 seniors and is ranked No. 3 in Division 2. Haslett founded itself back in the conference title game with a chance to claim its first […]
HASLETT, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A staple in the Mid-Michigan community could soon see a wrecking ball. The Spartan Hall of Fame Café, which is filled with Michigan State University sports memorabilia, was bought by Lansing Retail Management in March. The company plans to tear down the restaurant and...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
WLNS

Capital Rundown: Rinke Interview

Friday the 13th Tattoo Special Draws More Than 100 …. Non-profit walks across the country for fallen heroes …. Non-profit walks across the country for fallen heroes …
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Capital Rundown 5-13-22

Friday the 13th Tattoo Special Draws More Than 100 …. Non-profit walks across the country for fallen heroes …. Non-profit walks across the country for fallen heroes …
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
SCDNReports

Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adreian Payne
WLNS

Steve Stricker maintains 2-stroke lead at Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker shot a 4-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead Friday over Scott McCarron and Padraig Harrington in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Stricker, who has won and finished second the last two trips...
GOLF
WLNS

What's Trending on the Web

Sisters Shirley Campbell and Mary Jo Goetz reunited …. Bird flu found for 1st time at commercial poultry …. 6 News at 11 BILL WOULD GIVE BONUS TO STATE WORKERS. Kalamazoo College professor emerita wins Pulitzer …. GVSU softball off to NCAA tournament. Lansing Twp. Car Theft Suspect. Eastern High...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Sagstrom shoots 63 to take lead in LPGA Founders Cup

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger to take one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday. Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April before taking...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Basketball Player#Nba#Spartan#The Atlanta Hawks
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police conclude investigation into Meijer police shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When local police officers in Michigan shoot someone on the job it’s the Michigan State Police’s duty to investigate. Now, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District said they have completed their investigation into the shooting of DeAnthony VanAtten, a man who was unarmed and running away when he was shot by officers from the East Lansing Police Department.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Footprints of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This Memorial Day, help give comfort back to those who have served.  Join 6 News and Footprints of Michigan for Soles 4 Vets, on Thursday, May 26. The SOLE Train will be parked in front of the WLNS TV Station here in Lansing to collect new footwear, socks and cash donations.  […]
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Officials Concerned About Sick Walleye In Michigan

AU GRES, Michigan (WNEM) — Some officials are becoming concerned about the future of walleye fishing in Michigan after a local fisherman caught a sick fish. Biologists want to find out what is making the fish sick before it affects the local economy. “The angler that caught this fish when he told me about it, he said when he grabbed a hold of this fish, he knew something was wrong with it,” said Keith Dewald, the Saginaw Bay Walleye Club president. “When he opened the fish up, it was totally discolored and the whole meat felt rock hard.” Dewald contacted a biologist, but...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Masks return to East Lansing Schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The elevated levels of COVID have prompted one mid-Michigan school district to bring back masks. The East Lansing Superintendent told parents in the district that masks will be required inside buildings and buses. “My grandma is huge support with [my son] so she has been very cautious with COVID, so […]
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
99.1 WFMK

Sunken Underwater: The Ghost Town of Belvidere, Michigan

I've written about other Michigan towns that have been buried:. SINGAPORE, buried under the sand dunes near Saugatuck in Allegan County. RAWSONVILLE, buried under Bellevue Lake in Wayne County. Well now here's another one: BELVIDERE buried under the waters of Lake St. Clair at the mouth of the Clinton River...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy