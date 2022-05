While San Francisco’s geographical location means excellent viewing for whales almost year round, May is optimal: Gray whales are busy migrating north from Baja to Alaska, while hungry humpbacks roam coastal waters — and the bay — in search of food for their calves. The number of gray whales, whose migration starts around mid-February and ends mid-May, may be dwindling, but humpbacks will remain in the area through the fall.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO