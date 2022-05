Robinhood Markets has for months tried and failed to find ways to win investor approval. Turns out all it needed was a crypto billionaire's vote of confidence. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old chief executive officer of crypto trading platform FTX, revealed late Thursday that he'd bought a 7.6% stake in the struggling online brokerage, which has lost 77% since its July public debut.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO