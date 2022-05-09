ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Impact News: Schedule For This Week’s AXS TV Episode, Kissimmee TV Tapings, Meet Deonna Purrazo and Moose

By Ben Kerin
By Ben Kerin
 4 days ago

– This Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV on May 12 will feature the following:. * The Fallout of Under Siege 2022. * Bullet Club’s Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Impact Wrestling Champion...

Kissimmee, FL

NEW YORK CITY, NY

Tony Khan Announces Grand Slam 2022 In New York City

Tony Khan announced AEW Grand Slam to the live crowd in attendance after this week’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that as the AEW ring crew was setting up for Rampage, Khan came out and noted that AEW would see them in a few months for Grand Slam. Khan did...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Various News: Note on Opener for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Tasha Steelz Set for Next Month’s Battleslam Show

– PWInsider reports that the match between Kenny King and Chris Bey will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The main card starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS. – Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz is set for action at the upcoming Battleslam: Fight for ATL event. The card is scheduled for June 12 at the Oasis Events Center in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement tweet below:
411mania.com

MJF Slams Ex-WWE Talents in AEW, What He Would Do If He Goes to WWE

– During an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker this week, AEW star MJF discussed his thoughts on the ex-WWE talent who are currently part of AEW. He also discussed Shawn Spears and what he would do if he goes to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com

Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped matches on Friday for upcoming episodes, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Before the Impact: Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus. * Alisha Edwards defeated Renee Michelle. Masha Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope after the match. * Hikuleo defeated Vincent.
411mania.com

Darby Allin On Wanting A ‘Crazy’ Build For His Match With Jeff Hardy

In an interview with The New York Post, Darby Allin spoke about his match with Jeff Hardy for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and how he hoped to have a bigger build for it. The two will meet in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament. Here are highlights:. On looking...
411mania.com

WWE Considering Taking NXT Back On Tour

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that there have been talks in the WWE of taking the NXT brand back on tour. The plan is to go back on tour “relatively soon.” It was noted that there were also talks last year and nothing materialized, but there are once again serious discussions happening now because a tour “is needed.” It would likely be a Florida loop to help the roster get more time in the ring in front of fans.
411mania.com

AEW Star Dante Martin Announced For Battle Slam: Fight For ATL

AEW star Dante Martin will appear at the upcoming Battle Slam: Fight For ATL event on June 12. Battle Slam combines the world of pro wrestling and hip hop. Martin also joins Tasha Steelz at the event. The first-ever Battle Slam was hosted on April 24. Check out the announcement from Battle Slam below:
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

MJF vs. Wardlow Set For AEW Double Or Nothing, MJF Reveals Conditions For Bout

MJF and Wardlow will do battle at AEW Double Or Nothing, but to no surprise Wardlow has some conditions he has to meet first. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the two will face off at Double or Nothing on May 29th. However, MJF set the following conditions for the match.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per Fightful):. * Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade, & Marq Quen. * Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder.
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.11.22

We’re back on Long Island this week and that means it’s going to be a bit of a Bizarro World situation. CM Punk is getting to face Long Island’s own John Silver, but the big story is MJF getting to name the stipulations for his match against Wardlow with Wardlow’s freedom on the line. If nothing else, it should be fun to hear MJF get that kind of a hero’s welcome. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

AEW To Be Featured At Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront Presentation

Warner Bros. Discovery will be holding its first upfront presentation since merging in March next week, and AEW is set to be part of it. Jon Stieinlauf, the chief US advertising sales officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, spoke with NextTV about the company’s presentation which will take next Wednesday and noted that they’re merging the Discovery Premier ad bundle in with “the best of Warner” into a package called Premier.
LOUISVILLE, KY
411mania.com

Eddie Kingston Recalls The Craziest Weapon He Has Ever Encountered

AEW star Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, during which he revealed the most unusual weapons he has encountered. He reflected on something that happened when he was a kid. Check out what he had to say below:. “Man. I just remember as a kid,...
411mania.com

AEW Stars To Be Featured On AppleTV+’s Carpool Karaoke

AppleTV+ has released a trailer for the upcoming new season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which includes several stars from AEW. The footage features MJF, Ruby Soho and Powerhouse Hobbs singing Dean Martin’s “Aint That A Kick in the Head.” Meanwhile, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Britt Baker are also featured. Season five premieres on May 27.
411mania.com

Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.12.22

Happy Thursday folks! We’re fresh off a banger of an Impact Plus live event in Under Siege and now Impact looks to begin building towards Slammiversary. Seriously if you missed Under Siege you should check it out it was a very good show. Tonight looks to be very good as well as we build to Slammiversary, Chris Bey and Kenny King will face off in an Ultimate X Qualifying Match. I’m a fan of the Ultimate X match type but it doesn’t have that big feel to me it once did, hopefully with a build like this creating some importance for the qualifiers will allow me to get hype once again. We will also find out who is challenging for the Impact World Title at Slammiversary as Impact will hold a Gauntlet for the Gold match, certainly something I can get behind for a number of reasons. Speaking of the Impact World Champion, after retaining over Ishii at Under Siege, Josh Alexander will now team with Ishii to take on Jay White and El Phantasmo. Can Josh and Ishii work well enough together after beating each other senseless on Saturday to pick up a win over an established Bullet Club duo? We have all this and more set for tonight’s Impact so I have a good feeling it’ll be a good one. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com

Spoiler On Title Match From MLW Kings Of Colosseum

The first MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion was crowned at Kings Of Colosseum on Friday night, and the result is online. Fightful reports that Taya Valkyrie defeated Holidead to claim the inaugural title at Friday night’s show, which was an MLW: Fusion taping. In addition to her newly-won title,...
