Impact News: Schedule For This Week’s AXS TV Episode, Kissimmee TV Tapings, Meet Deonna Purrazo and Moose

Happy Thursday folks! We’re fresh off a banger of an Impact Plus live event in Under Siege and now Impact looks to begin building towards Slammiversary. Seriously if you missed Under Siege you should check it out it was a very good show. Tonight looks to be very good as well as we build to Slammiversary, Chris Bey and Kenny King will face off in an Ultimate X Qualifying Match. I’m a fan of the Ultimate X match type but it doesn’t have that big feel to me it once did, hopefully with a build like this creating some importance for the qualifiers will allow me to get hype once again. We will also find out who is challenging for the Impact World Title at Slammiversary as Impact will hold a Gauntlet for the Gold match, certainly something I can get behind for a number of reasons. Speaking of the Impact World Champion, after retaining over Ishii at Under Siege, Josh Alexander will now team with Ishii to take on Jay White and El Phantasmo. Can Josh and Ishii work well enough together after beating each other senseless on Saturday to pick up a win over an established Bullet Club duo? We have all this and more set for tonight’s Impact so I have a good feeling it’ll be a good one. Let’s get to it!

