We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Years ago, it would’ve been difficult to find many options for plastic-free or eco-friendly plant pots. Outside of some wood planters here and there, there’s not always a lot to pick from. While there are still a fair share of plastic planters on the market, the choices overall have gotten a lot better. Between grow bags, sustainable materials like cork, and even recycled plastic options, it’s much easier to choose sustainable gardening products. With so many unique designs, it may even be hard to pick just one...or two...or three.

GARDENING ・ 22 HOURS AGO