CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police say a threat made against Oasis Middle School was actually an audio recording taken from an online video game. The incident took place on March 19, when Oasis Middle administrators received a voicemail claiming to be from a student. The voicemail suggested the teen was armed with multiple guns including an AR-15. Specifying a date of March 30, the voicemail claimed the student would attack the school with various bombs, guns, and "a suicide vest."

2 DAYS AGO