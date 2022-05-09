Kentucky man shoots mom on Mother’s Day in dispute over Xbox controller

acob R. Small, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday after he gave his mom an Xbox controller as a Mother's Day gift.

A Kentucky man is behind bars after he reportedly shot his mother in a dispute over an Xbox controller, authorities say.

Louisville resident Jacob R. Small, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday after he gave his mom an Xbox controller as a Mother’s Day gift. Although details of the argument have not been revealed, Wayne County Sheriff’s investigators say it centered on the controller Small had given his mom.

Following the argument, Small’s mom left the house with another woman, deputies say. That’s when Small went outside and fired into the vehicle with his .22-caliber rifle, striking his mother. She’s recovering in a local hospital, per the sheriff’s office.

©2022 Cox Media Group