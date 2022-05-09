ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky man shoots mom on Mother’s Day in dispute over Xbox controller

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15N6wW_0fYBRjIf00
acob R. Small, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday after he gave his mom an Xbox controller as a Mother's Day gift.

A Kentucky man is behind bars after he reportedly shot his mother in a dispute over an Xbox controller, authorities say.

Louisville resident Jacob R. Small, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday after he gave his mom an Xbox controller as a Mother’s Day gift. Although details of the argument have not been revealed, Wayne County Sheriff’s investigators say it centered on the controller Small had given his mom.

Following the argument, Small’s mom left the house with another woman, deputies say. That’s when Small went outside and fired into the vehicle with his .22-caliber rifle, striking his mother. She’s recovering in a local hospital, per the sheriff’s office.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Rocky Sexton
4d ago

Really don't understand how anyone could/would hurt their mother especially to that extent....

Reply
4
Related
WDBO

Ohio babysitter allegedly found passed out, intoxicated with a 15-month-old baby unattended

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A babysitter in Ohio was allegedly found passed out and heavily intoxicated while she was supposed to be watching a 15-month-old baby. WLWT obtained court records that say the babysitter, Donna Muthert, 65, was looking after a baby and did not respond to someone knocking at the door and ringing the bell. Delhi Township Fire Department later forced their way into the home.
OHIO STATE
WDBO

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
k105.com

Mother turns over infant to Louisville firefighters

Firefighters at a Louisville fire station received quite a surprise Thursday when a baby was dropped off at the fire house. The infant was turned over by its mother to on-duty firefighters at approximately 7:15 Thursday morning at the Truck 4/Engine 22 fire station in the Shawnee neighborhood. Major Bobby...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDBO

Search continues for escaped inmate who allegedly stabbed officer, stole prison bus in Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas — A search continues in Texas after an inmate allegedly stabbed a corrections officer and stole a prison bus Thursday afternoon, officials say. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Gonzalo Lopez, 46, remains at large. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Lopez was on a transport bus from their facility to another. TDCJ is working with multiple agencies to locate him.
CENTERVILLE, TX
WDBO

Oklahoma police chief arrested, charged with selling methamphetamine

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — State and federal agents arrested a police chief in Oklahoma on charges he had been using and selling methamphetamine. Joe Don Chitwood, the chief of the Calvin Police Department, was arrested after a months-long investigation, KOKI reported. Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Controller#Violent Crime#Wayne County Sheriff
WDBO

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WDBO

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wymt.com

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q95fm.net

12 People Arrested And Over 10,000 Pills Recovered During Drug Operation

Multiple law enforcement organizations from across the Commonwealth have recently arrested 12 individuals and recovered over 10,000 pills during a drug operation. Officials with the DEA Criminal Diversion Group, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, Barbourville Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Manchester Police Department arrested the 12 individuals and managed to seize over $2 million following an investigation into a drug operation out of Louisville.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Indiana Judge Arrested for Felony Domestic Battery

Investigation Leads to the Arrest of a Crawford County Elected OfficialSCDN Graphics Dept. An Indiana State Police investigation has led to the arrest of Sabrina Bell, the Crawford County Circuit Court Judge. These charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Crawford County.
INDIANA STATE
WDBO

Tennessee man accused of attacking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen tank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his mother and destroying his grandmother’s oxygen tank during an argument on Monday. WVLT says when officers arrived at the home after 11 a.m. Monday, they spoke with a woman who told them her son, Dontae Hammond, 20, was angry and yelled at her while pinning her to a table. She told officers she was able to get free, but Hammond allegedly threw her onto the couch and choked her while hitting her head against the wall.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDBO

Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week...
MADISON, WI
SCDNReports

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road Workers

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
CROWN POINT, IN
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy