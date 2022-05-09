New warrant issued for missing corrections officer Vicky White
By Scripps National
WKBW-TV
4 days ago
The former corrections officer who is accused of helping an inmate escape is facing new charges Monday. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama said Vicky White is now charged with forgery and identity theft. This comes after investigators said she...
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. Frank James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He’s charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a...
Louisiana lawmakers on both side of the aisle have voted against including homicide charges against women in an abortion bill. State representative Danny McCormick had introduced HB813, also known as the Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act. On Thursday, the Louisiana House passed an amendment to replace the controversial bill...
An Army soldier died from injuries sustained in a bear attack, the military said. The soldier, who was part of a small group training, was attacked on Tuesday. The name of the soldier will be released after the military notifies their next-of-kin. It's unclear what prompted the attack. Wildlife officials...
PHOENIX — An unexpected discovery at a Phoenix Goodwill led to a viral moment, a chance to be on Antiques Roadshow and further proved a woman’s knack for spotting valuable art as a thrifter. While waiting to pick up her kids from school one day, Phoenix interior designer...
Today is National School Nurse Day. A day to take a second to acknowledge how important these nurses are in the education system and given the time we have been through these nurses are more important than ever. The fact is, kids get sick and particularly during the pandemic, schools need school nurses to keep them running., Jo Silvaroli is the Niagara Falls City Schools Medical Director joined us to talk about National School Nurse Day. She oversees fifteen nurses, 3,000 school staff and 7,500 students.
Today is Hope Day. It is one of the biggest days during the Catholic Charities Appeal. Mel spoke with two leading ladies in the drive that never fails, Nancy Nielsen, MD, PhD Appeal 2022 Co-Chair 2 and Clara Moran, Chief Development Officer Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Hope Day is part...
Today Emily Lampa is at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve and she is talking with the co-author of “Secret Places of WNY – 25 Scenic Hikes, William McKeever. This weekend there is a launch party at Reinstein Woods for his book. McKeever says there will be an open house at Reinstein and this Saturday at 11am they are doing an author talk, talking about the book, our thoughts that went into it, the legacy of the original author. He says there was an original book that this is a revision of 30 years later, so the legacy of our co-author and just what went int the book and some of our hikes.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another record may be broken on Friday as temperatures warm into the mid-80s. The record for Friday is 85 set in 2014, the forecasted temperature is 84. You'll notice a bit more humidity as dewpoints reach into the mid-50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Saturday afternoon with warm temperatures near 80. Cooler Sunday with scattered showers with highs in the lower 70s.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has a warm weekend on tap, but with a chance of rain, there are plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy indoors or outdoors in the Buffalo area and beyond. Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk. More than 1,000 walkers are...
SAN DIEGO — These artists use music, art, and dance to express themselves through art. But for these Asian American Pacific Islander Artists, it's more than just performing. It's a way of bringing their culture to life. They're part of a brand new network called the United AAPI Artists...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect the dry and warm weather to end on Saturday. The next rain chance returns Saturday afternoon with showers and thundershowers developing. A few showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 60s on Monday. Temperatures will will be below average Tuesday in the 50s with some scattered showers.
Today is Food Truck Friday and joining us is Great Aussie Bite and they have some delicious food that Mel, Emily and Aaron Mentkowski are going to try. First is an Australian steak sandwich and then there is the Australian Aussie burger. What makes the Aussie Burger, Aussie? Andrew says the toppings that Australians use on their burgers are lettuce tomato, beet root or beets, pineapple, fried egg, fried onion, bacon, tomato sauce and a homemade beef patty.
KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Mount St. Mary's Kayla Hall, running is a year-round sport. "My summer's filled with hard work," Hall said. "I train six days a week. One day I do an endurance day, a speed day, and I'm in the weight room twice a week." But...
Certified local Feng Shui practitioner Linda Ellson is talking about Feng Shui in the office. She previously came to the AM Buffalo offices to walk Mel and Emily through what they need to do with great results. Now it’s time for our AM Buffalo producer Paula D’Amico to get a little energy boost. Check out what she has to say.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The total lunar eclipse will occur between the evening of Sunday, May 15th and the early hours of Monday, May 16th as the flower moon— May's full moon— occurs at 12:14am. Visibility for this eclipse is across much of North America, South America,...
History is being made this weekend. Our own Mike Randall is marking a half century playing Mark Twain. Mel asked Mike what we can expect to see at this one-night-only performance as Mark Twain. Mike says “Just your favorite old guy coming out and telling great stories and some funny one-liners and just having a good time. You know it’s that idea of, like I already said, unplugged from the 21st century and maybe sneak back to the early 1900’s when things were a little bit simpler, but the stories still hit home.” Mike goes on to say, “When he talks about politics and religion and all of the news of the day that was happening then, it really connects with now so, he is funny and fun, I’ll just leave it at that.”
Comments / 0