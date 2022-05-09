New warrant issued for missing corrections officer Vicky White

Today Emily Lampa is at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve and she is talking with the co-author of “Secret Places of WNY – 25 Scenic Hikes, William McKeever. This weekend there is a launch party at Reinstein Woods for his book. McKeever says there will be an open house at Reinstein and this Saturday at 11am they are doing an author talk, talking about the book, our thoughts that went into it, the legacy of the original author. He says there was an original book that this is a revision of 30 years later, so the legacy of our co-author and just what went int the book and some of our hikes.

2 DAYS AGO