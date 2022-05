Thousands of buyers are investing millions of dollars into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). While skeptics claim it’s a fad, the vast volume of sales and experts say otherwise. In the most basic terms, an NFT is a digital asset that isn’t easily replaceable. They are digital commodities minted by the blockchain. In most cases, there’s an air of exclusivity and a well-planned token has a buzz of pop culture as well.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO