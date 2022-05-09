Registered sex offender arrested for computer contact with minors

Clark

ELIZABETHTOWN — A tip from the community recently led to the arrest of a registered sex offender.

According to a report from the Elizabethtown Police Department, information was received on April 20 from an outside source that William Bryan Clark, 40, of Elizabethtown, had been attempting to communicate with a 13- and 14-year-old juvenile child online by Instagram account.

After investigating the matter further, Elizabethtown investigators were able to establish probable cause to charge Clark on Monday with two counts of felony solicitation of a child by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act.

Clark was also charged with one count of dissemination of harmful material to minors.

He was processed for those charges, as well as felony probation violation, and is currently being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $500,000 secure bond.

