FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 11, 2022) – The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has received laboratory results from post-race samples taken on May 6, and May 7, 2022, at Churchill Downs. All samples for both days were cleared. This includes the post-race samples from the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.

