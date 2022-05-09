ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Vincent, NY

Service Notice: Loretta D. Christiani, 83, of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Loretta D. Christiani, 83 will...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Rita P. Gagne, 99, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rita P. Gagne, 99, a longtime resident of State Highway 37B, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Rita was born on October 30, 1922, in Massena, the daughter of the late Alfred and Christina (Young) Coto and...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Alfred C. Ayles, 91, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred C. Ayles passed away Wednesday, May 11th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 91 years old. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 11:00 am in the Evergreen Cemetery. Alfred was born on October 6, 1930, in Henderson,...
HENDERSON, NY
wwnytv.com

Burial service for Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Chapel Street, Canton, passed peacefully on March 23, 2022,at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston MA with family by her side. Spring Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Lawrence Funeral...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, formerly of the Gardnerville Road, died peacefully at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation on Friday morning, May 13, 2022. Robert was born on November 21, 1933, in the town of LeRay, New York, the son of the...
EVANS MILLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Cape Vincent, NY
City
Alexandria Bay, NY
State
New York State
wwnytv.com

Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Matthew D. Compeau, 34, passed away Monday, May 9th in the town of Alexandria. He was born May 9, 1988 in Watertown, NY, son of William and Betty Aylesworth Compeau. He graduated from Alexandria Central School and went on to receive a level 4 degree from BOCES in electrical engineering.
REDWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 12, 2022 at her home where she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was born on September 18, 1928, in Watertown, NY, daughter...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside service for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of Spring Street in Norwood, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Hale Cemetery, Norfolk. Mrs. McClure passed away on December 21, 2021 at her home with her family at her...
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at 457 Lazy River Road, Hermon, New York (Stephen’s home).
HERMON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent#Wwny#Paul Church
wwnytv.com

Stephen F. Frazee, 79, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen F. Frazee, 79, Harrisville, NY, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on May 8, 1943 to the late Roy and Irma (Corbett) Frazee in Quincy, MA. He grew up...
HARRISVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael F. Gollinger, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Michael F. Gollinger, are saddened to report his untimely passing on Monday May 9, 2022. The arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena and are incomplete at this time.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Jameson Road, Canton died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Maplewood Campus in Canton. A memorial service will be held at the Old DeKalb Methodist Church at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 with Rev. Martha Helmer officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael P. House, 72, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Michael P. House, 72, of Pine Street, Chipmunk Hill, passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, where he had been a patient. Born on April 24, 1950 in Theresa, NY, at home, he was the youngest son of the late Howard and Viola Seymour House. Mike was educated in the local schools. Mike was involved with House Bros. Repair Shop, Chipmunk Hill R/C Speedway and House and House Stock Car Racing for the majority of his life. He was also a deliveryman for the Watertown Daily Times. Mike was known to be a model railroader with an extensive train setup that rivals no one. He could also be seen all around the north country traveling on his moped. Survivors include his brother, Teddy and his companion, Margaret Shampine; nieces and nephews, Michael, Robin, Dawn, Cheri, April, Amber, Kelly, Donna, Lori, Teddy and Jennifer; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Also, he is survived by two sisters in laws, Carol and Jane House and his lovable cat “Lucky”. Mr. House was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers Donald and Peter. Burial will be on the family plot in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY Donations may be made to the Leukemia Society of America, 121 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14604-2501. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. Theresa, NY To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
THERESA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Gary E. Dishaw, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Dishaw, age 76, passed away under the loving care of his wife at the family home, early Sunday morning (May 8, 2022) after a brief illness. As per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family has entrusted...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans of 1200 Jewell Drive, #404, Watertown, NY passed away May 12, 2022, with her family by her side. Betty was born on November 7, 1924, in Oswego, NY, daughter of Charles and Eleanor Peggs Gregor. In 1941, Betty graduated from Cape Vincent High School. She attended Watertown School of Commerce for a year and took courses at Syracuse University and Cornell University.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Celebration of Life For Phillip Palleschi Sr.

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phil Palleschi Sr., 79, died peacefully Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY. CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, MAY 21St from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center located on Route 58 Gouverneur, NY. There will also be a very short memorial motorcycle ride through town before the celebration of life starting at 1:30 pm please arrive at the Community Center at 1:15 pm. He was born on May 12, 1942, in Syracuse, New York. He is survived by his wife, Doris Palleschi, Richville, NY, a son, Phillip (Shelly) Palleschi, Jr., a daughter, Tammy (Neil) Hooley, all of Fowler, NY; and 3-grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
RICHVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Mount Carmel Feast returns this summer after 2-year absence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a three-year wait, the Mount Carmel Feast is returning to Watertown next month. For the last two years, it has been canceled because of COVID. Now it’s back for the 104th year. Whether it’s the food and music or the fun and games,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Joseph Francis Dephtereos, 97, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Francis Dephtereos, 97, passed away peacefully at his home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Joe graduated from Watertown High School in 1943 and spent his life devoted to his wife, Margaret, his six children, and his numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. With his brother Leo, he owned and operated the Crystal Restaurant, which was originally his father Otto’s. After Leo’s passing in 1999, Joe continued to own and operate the restaurant with his sons. Over the last 80 years, the Dephtereos family has brought joy, sustenance, and lasting traditions to the Watertown community. He was a member of the Watertown Airport Commission and a member of the Elks Club and the VFW. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II and was stationed in Bungay, England. He flew thirty-five missions as a radio gunner on the Patriotic Patty (a B-24 Liberator). He earned an Air Medal with Five Oak-Leaf Clusters, the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with Four Bronze Stars, and a Good Conduct Medal. After the war, he developed a love for flying. He often took his kids for flights in his Cessna or flew over their schools at dismissal so they could see him. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Mary Dephtereos, his brothers Leo Dephtereos and Spero Dephtereos, his son-in-law David Pirro, and his grandson Lance. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret, his children Joe (Maureen), Stephen, Peter (Libby), Ellen Pirro, Daniel, and Mark (Sarah Morgan); grandchildren Joe (Laura), Christopher (Patience), Nick, Nellie, Trevor Frasher, Jessica Pirro (Mitchell Jones), Emily Pirro, Elizabeth, and Katherine; great-grandchildren Joey, Sophia, Logan, and Alyssa. The Dephtereos family sincerely thanks the dedicated caregiving staff who have taken care of him with kindness and dignity these last several years. Calling hours will be Friday from 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral service and burial will be at the convenance of the family. At the family request, please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County (https://jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate) or Cystic Fibrosis of Central New York – Syracuse (https://www.cff.org/donate).
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Ethan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an outfit that survives the test of time. The jumpsuit that our Diane Rutherford wore to work Friday is one she wore about 34 years ago. Back in the late 1980s, she posed for a photo with longtime friend and colleague Mel Busler.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Blast From the Past: 2013 master blacksmith

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2013 when we met a master blacksmith. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy