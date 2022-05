Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking Baton Rouge business leaders to urge lawmakers to support dedicating $500 million for a new Mississippi River bridge in the Capital Region. The Revenue Estimating Conference on Monday added $350 million to the state’s current budget surplus, which can only be used for one-time expenses such as roads and bridges. The state Senate will take up the House-approved spending bills on Friday, Edwards says.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO