ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

BPD: four people in custody in connection to pursuit and gun incident

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xX52z_0fYBMnVg00

Four people are in custody in connection to a pursuit and gun incident Monday.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Main and Utica Streets and the vehicle allegedly fled and officers began a pursuit.

Police said during the pursuit one of the individuals was hanging outside the vehicle and allegedly pointed a handgun at the officers.

The pursuit ended on the first block of Oxford Avenue, at least four individuals were taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded according to police.

Charges are pending and no injuries have been reported.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 People Arrested In Erie County Raid, Guns And Drugs Seized

Erie County Sheriff's Deputies raided a home in the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo. The operation was a joint effort with the Buffalo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Buffalo Field Office, among other agencies. The 'Safe Streets Task Force' involved 200 officers. The law enforcement officers were able to get guns, crack, and fentanyl off the streets.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd
wesb.com

Early Morning Shooting in Olean

Olean Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 Thursday morning reporting the sound of gunshots on the 900 block of Seneca Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a resident and discovered that shots had been fired into the rear of an occupied apartment.
OLEAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIVB

Raids take fentanyl, guns off Queen City streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A raid in Black Rock took a large amount of fentanyl off the streets Thursday. Several agencies were on the streets of Buffalo Thursday morning stopping violent crime in its tracks. This all started last summer with an operation involving the Erie County Sheriff’s Office,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire causes $100k in damages to Buffalo apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy