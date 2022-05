COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police say an irate man broke a Popeye’s drive-thru window and chucked it inside of the restaurant because he was mad about his order. The incident happened May 7 in Columbus. Police said the man, who has not been identified, accused a worker of taking his order incorrectly multiple times. Police said that the order was, in fact, correct.

