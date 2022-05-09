US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;77;44;75;45;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;15;28%;1%;9. Albuquerque, NM;86;54;86;57;Breezy in the p.m.;S;15;12%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;52;38;56;36;Partly sunny, windy;NNW;18;32%;25%;5. Asheville, NC;73;44;80;47;Warmer with sunshine;ESE;5;45%;2%;11. Atlanta, GA;73;54;79;58;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;41%;0%;11. Atlantic...www.manisteenews.com
