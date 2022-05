If you use Google Docs frequently, then you’re no doubt aware of the problems that you might face when you try to share Google Docs. The baseline functionality is fine, sure, but if you’re sharing a lot of documents or find yourself wanting something more specific than what Google Docs gives you, then you might begin to struggle. Luckily, there are a huge number of different extensions out there to help. Here are four of the best.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO