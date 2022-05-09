ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Driver has ‘psychic conversation’ with dispatch, arrested after chase in Shawano Co.

By Cora Seibt
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAWANO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A local man was recently arrested after he told police his military truck was shot at and later led deputies on a chase along Highway 29. According to a criminal complaint, Shawano County deputies were alerted to the truck driving with a blown tire near Robin...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau man arrested on 5th OWI charge hours after 4th OWI arrest

A 26-year-old Wausau man is facing charges of fourth- and fifth-offense drunken driving after incidents that happened just hours apart. Police say Tyler Schewe was so intoxicated when he was arrested April 19 he was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital – but left the hospital before officers arrived to issue his citation. Less than 20 hours later he was arrested again, this time after allegedly driving off Hwy. 29 into a ditch, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Youngsters host ‘organized’ fights in Combined Locks, authorities warn parents

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Combined Locks want parents to be aware of ‘organized, consensual fights’ between juveniles happening at local parks. Combined Locks Public Safety issued a statement regarding a report of a ‘significant amount of juveniles’ that gathered at a local park. The reason for the large gathering was reportedly an organized consensual fight between multiple juveniles.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
KARE 11

3 victims of fatal western Wisconsin housefire identified

BARRON, Wis. — Three people are dead after an early morning house fire in Barron, Wisconsin Thursday, and two of the victims are young children. During a press conference early Thursday afternoon Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the victims as 44-year old Donald Albee of Barron, his 6-year-old son Conner and 5-year-old daughter Emily.
BARRON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Cecil, WI
City
Shawano, WI
Shawano County, WI
Crime & Safety
Wittenberg, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Shawano County, WI
WSAW

Portage County woman out $18K in ‘Grandparent’ scam

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators are urging people to warn elderly friends and relatives about a scam that convinces people to hand over thousands of dollars in cash. The scam works like this: A person receives a phone saying their granddaughter has been in a car accident and needs...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

(FOX 9) - Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area traffic crash leads to 5th OWI for Port Edwards man

A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac resident arrested after domestic abuse incident & car chase

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident during the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a physical disturbance that happened on May 11. Around 6:15 a.m. officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment complex in the 100 block of South National Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Psychic#Shawano Co#Wfrv#The Sheriff S Office
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 12, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 11, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, May 11, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
CBS Minnesota

1 Dies, Another Escapes In Western Wisconsin House Fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn. When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival. Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Gustavo A Xicalhua Tlaxcola. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay man sentenced for 10th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend five years in prison for driving drunk a 10th time. Kit VanDenHeuvel is also sentenced in Brown County Court to five years on extended supervision for OWI 10th Offense. VanDenHeuvel was arrested in July of last year after crashing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodge County man hospitalized in tractor accident

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Dodge County man was hospitalized Monday after he was run over by a tractor while doing maintenance work on it. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor was in gear when the man started it up. The tractor immediately started to move and ran over the man before it drove through a shed wall and wedged itself against a nearby tree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy