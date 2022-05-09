ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial

By PHILIP MARCELO - Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Mario Batali’s sexual misconduct trial opened Monday in a Boston court with his accuser recounting how she’d been “shocked, surprised and alarmed” as the celebrity chef aggressively kissed and groped her while taking selfies at a restaurant in 2017. The 32-year-old...

Federal judge dismisses most of Title IX lawsuit against UNL

A federal judge dismissed much of a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska alleging officials acted with "deliberate indifference" in responding to reports of rape or sexual harassment by Husker athletes. In a 35-page order entered Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. said while UNL had not...
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for May 14

Charles "Chuck" H. Kaiser, 86, of York, passed away on May 12, 2022 at his home after celebrating life with his family and close friends. Chuc…
Lincoln man gets prison time for starting apartment fire intending to kill neighbors, himself

A Lincoln man who intentionally started a fire in his apartment last September wanting to burn down the building has been sentenced to two to four years in prison. Jay Badorek, 67, pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree arson for the fire he started at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on his stove at his apartment near 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Seventeen people were injured and 10 people were arrested in a shooting that happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday near Water and Juneau in Milwaukee's Water Street Bar District.
Van driver and federal parolee who rolled on I-80 pleads no contest to third DUI

YORK – The driver of a van who rolled his vehicle in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, in York County, has pleaded no contest to felony DUI. Albert Woods, Jr., 45, of Omaha, appeared in York County District Court this past week. He pleaded no contest to third offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than .15, a Class 3A felony. In return for his change of plea, the prosecution dismissed charges of driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving, first offense, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Republican candidates, minus Craig, meet for 1st debate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor met in their first debate Thursday night, all staunchly opposing abortion before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is potentially overturned while disagreeing on exceptions and whether former President Donald Trump won the state's 2020 election. Trump, who lost to...
Stromsburg man pleads no contest to meth possession

YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 37, of Stromsburg, has pleaded no contest in a case where he formally charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond. According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular...
Judge declines to place ousted GOP hopeful back on ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday denied a congressional hopeful's motion to reverse his removal from the GOP primary ballot. In his 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw said that while the Tennessee Republican Party may have possibly violated its own bylaws in kicking video producer Robby Starbuck off the ballot, it did not violate the U.S. Constitution.
Broken Bow school counselor killed in apparent murder-suicide

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after police found a 45-year-old Broken Bow woman dead in her home and her ex-husband, a 47-year-old man, dead in a Custer County pasture. The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house, in the 800 block of...
Drowning reported at Ernst Lake near Columbus

COLUMBUS -- A person drowned Monday at Ernst Lake, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Boaters discovered Kellie Allen, of Ernst Lake, in the water around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release. The body was recovered from the lake, which is located southwest of Columbus, a short time later.
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services - NCCW

Provide individual and group counseling to inmates. Provide crisis intervention to inmates. Conduct risk assessments and treatment planning for group participants. Consult with appropriate staff regarding clinical concerns. Participate in multi-disciplinary treatment team meetings. Screen and refer inmates to appropriate programs or treatment. Update/revise treatment plans and recommend changes in case management as inmates' statuses change. Additional $3.00/hour facility differential for hours worked. Pay commensurate with licensure. PLMHP: $22.534 LMHP: $26.435 LMHP/PLADC: $28.417 LMHP/LACD or LIMHP: $30.548 The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) employs nearly 2,300 team members operating 10 institutions, which house approximately 5,200 inmates, statewide. The department's focus includes inmate programming and education, physical and behavioral health care, re-entry services, and community programs, and is accredited by the American Correctional Association (ACA). Candidates will model the NDCS values of integrity, respect, compassion, growth, and excellence as we accomplish our mission, "Keep people safe."
Country star Luke Bryan to play a farm near Murdock

Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan will play at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm on Sept. 22, he announced in a social media post. The...
Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says

A 29-year-old Lincoln man died Tuesday morning after his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-trailer on U.S. 34 in Seward County. Beau Connely was driving a Subaru Impreza west on the highway near 210th Road at about 7:50 a.m. when he veered across the center line and collided with an eastbound semi, the Seward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
