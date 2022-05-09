Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial

Provide individual and group counseling to inmates. Provide crisis intervention to inmates. Conduct risk assessments and treatment planning for group participants. Consult with appropriate staff regarding clinical concerns. Participate in multi-disciplinary treatment team meetings. Screen and refer inmates to appropriate programs or treatment. Update/revise treatment plans and recommend changes in case management as inmates' statuses change. Additional $3.00/hour facility differential for hours worked. Pay commensurate with licensure. PLMHP: $22.534 LMHP: $26.435 LMHP/PLADC: $28.417 LMHP/LACD or LIMHP: $30.548 The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) employs nearly 2,300 team members operating 10 institutions, which house approximately 5,200 inmates, statewide. The department's focus includes inmate programming and education, physical and behavioral health care, re-entry services, and community programs, and is accredited by the American Correctional Association (ACA). Candidates will model the NDCS values of integrity, respect, compassion, growth, and excellence as we accomplish our mission, "Keep people safe."

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO