Midland, MI

Congressman Moolenaar presents bronze star to Private Norman Kempa

By Tess DeGayner
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
Family members of the late Private Norman Kempa, his son Chuck, left, and his daughter, Chris, right, stood with Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, center, who recognized Norman Kempa for his military service on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Midland American Legion Post 165. (Tess DeGayner/tess.degayner@hearstnp.com)

On Monday morning, Congressman John Moolenaar recognized the late U.S. Army Medical Corps Private Norman Kempa for his service during World War II.

Norman, who was a longtime Midland resident, lost his left leg, below the knee, during his service. His children, and extended family members, were present to accept a Bronze Service Star, among other medals, on his behalf at the American Legion.

"This is the most I have ever heard of Dad's campaign in my whole life," said Kempa's daughter, Chris.

Kempa's son Chuck remembers him as a collector. Chris added that he was a machinist. The military family spoke of many memories including traditional family suppers, trips to barns and Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, that were likely to end with a stop at rummage sales if there was any in sight.

"My dad also had the bumper sticker on the back of his car that said 'I brake for all rummage sales!' That was the truth," she said.

Honoring a World War II veteran

Go to ourmidland.com and watch Congressman John Moolenaar honor the late Private Norman Kempa, who lost his left leg below the knee during World War II.

Chuck said he spent around three years seeking military-related information about his father, in part to honor his legacy. The family had only known of a Purple Heart dedication, prior to Chuck's research.

Throughout the process, a woman at the Gordonville Grocery had contacted Chuck after finding Norman's dog-tags that had been mixed in with the late father's belongings.

"I actually teared up the day that she gave it to me and hugged me," he said. "I couldn't believe the kindness."

Moolenaar, R-Midland, told the Daily News that Norman Kempa made sacrifices for his country, community and family.

"Many (of the World War II generation) didn't ever quite receive the recognition and medals that they had earned. Their families treasure that," Moolenaar said. "For me, personally, it's inspiring to hear the stories of these courageous individuals who are from our community and served in such honorable ways."

She added her father's generation was likely to "pick themselves up" and carry on, which didn't focus too much on celebration.

"It's sort of overwhelming," she said. "You always have pride in your parents. Now, you have a renewed pride in your country."

Moolenaar spoke before the intimate crowd for the dedication. He said ceremonies, such as Monday's recognition of the late private, often help the families of service-members to learn about their loved one's military service "in a way that the veterans" likely "never talked about."

The awards and medals were provided to the family of Norman Kempa. Chuck has plans to honor his father with a memorial wall in his home. Chris said she plans to keep some of the items in a shadowbox.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

