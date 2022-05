The opening date for the second Orleans Seafood Kitchen has been moved from spring of this year to summer this year, according to the restaurant's website and Facebook page. The new restaurant will be located in Fulshear at 6230 FM 1463. It will feature a 1,385-square-foot patio and multiple televisions in the bar and patio area, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper. The New Orleans-inspired restaurant also has another location in Katy located at 20940 Katy Freeway G and owned by Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. http://orleansseafoodkitchen.com.

FULSHEAR, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO