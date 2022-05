Analysts offered their views on Toast, Inc TOST post Q1 results. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo had a Neutral rating with a price target of $22. Toast reported record vital location adds of >5k (vs. consensus of 4k), with management confidence that this level can persist. Net take rate ~51bps (vs. Street ~44bps), which management suggested benefited from strong CNP and debit mix and cost optimizations, with management stating that they can sustain this level for the near term.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO