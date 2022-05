MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Calhoun County has scheduled the first of three household hazardous waste collections for Thursday, May 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.. The event at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds is open to all Calhoun County residents and accepts residential material only. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. Participants are asked to use Washington Street entrance and exit onto Fair Street.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO