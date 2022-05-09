ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 900 AM SATURDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Teller County. Locations include, but are not limited to, Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant, Divide, and Woodland Park. WHEN...900 AM Saturday May 14 to 900 AM Sunday May 15 IMPACTS...Smoke from the High Park wildfire will affect the advisory area through Saturday and into Sunday morning. Winds will mainly come from the south or southwest on Saturday, shifting to come from the northwest Saturday evening. Winds may be breezy to strong at times and may increase fire behavior and smoke production. The greatest impacts from smoke are expected in downwind areas in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and during overnight hours along the Fourmile Creek drainage in the area of Wrights Reservoir. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brookings, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Brookings; Hamlin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota Big Sioux River near Estelline affecting Hamlin and Brookings Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Big Sioux River near Estelline. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1644.0 feet, significant flooding of crop and pasture land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 1644.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 1644.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1644.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1644.4 feet on 03/29/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Location Stg Stg Day/Time Big Sioux River Estelline 1644.0 1644.0 Sat 9 AM CDT
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Marinette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Peshtigo River near Porterfield. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Area boat docks begin flooding and there is widespread flooding of wooded lowland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nevada FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead and Nevada. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water may cover some roadways in flood prone areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 932 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown, Boughton and Laneburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
County
Barber County, KS
City
Kiowa, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Hamilton, KS
City
Ford, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Central Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 845 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prescott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hope, Prescott, Emmet, Blevins, Perrytown, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, Cale, Oakhaven, Boughton, Morris, Laneburg and Reader. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rockcastle FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Rockcastle. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Vernon, Sinks, Pine Hill, Withers, Donaro, Flat Rock, Sand Hill, Gauley, Dudley Station, Orlando, Burr, Jep Hill, Wellhope, Robinet, Cooksburg, Horse Lick and Livingston.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 914 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prescott, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gurdon... Whelen Springs Beirne This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hempstead FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead and Nevada. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water may cover some roadways in flood prone areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 932 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown, Boughton and Laneburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hempstead and Nevada Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 928 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prescott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hope, Prescott, Emmet, Blevins, Perrytown, Rosston, Fulton, Washington, Bodcaw, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, McCaskill, Ozan, Cale, Oakhaven, Sutton, Boughton, Mount Moriah, Morris and Laneburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 162.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 163.1 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Hardy affecting Sharp and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Hardy. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water is breaking out of the banks and flooding low lying areas along the river. Additionally, high flows will make river recreation dangerous, especially to those floating the river this weekend. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue rising through this evening with a crest near 10.0 feet by late evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Spring River Hardy 10.0 6.0 Sat 9 AM 4.4 4.3 4.3 10.0 7 PM 5/14
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Monday evening, May 16, and continue falling to around 15.7 feet by Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 18.8 Sat 9 AM 18.1 17.4 16.8 FALLING
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 71.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 71.5 feet. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. .Recent rainfall continues to result in flooding impacts across the basin. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.6 feet, Otter Tail River water starts to flow into the Breckenridge Diversion. Water on Main Street (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Saturday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8:00 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, MAY 26 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, May 26. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 45.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning and crest at 48.8 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.1 Fri 4 pm CDT 46.1 46.6 47.0
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

