Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Landry was released by the Browns in March, and after exploring free agency, has decided to sign with the Saints. He will join a Saints' wide receiver group that will consistent of Michael Thomas, returning from injury, and rookie first-round draft pick Chris Olave. The big question mark for Landry, and the Saints as a whole, remains who will be under center when the 2022-23 season starts in September.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO