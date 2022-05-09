ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fantasy Basketball: Going over Sunday's top performers and picks for Monday

By Ameer Tyree
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers evened up their second-round series at 2-2 with the Miami Heat with a convincing win Sunday while the Dallas Mavericks did the same against the Phoenix Suns to knot things up at two wins apiece. Both series could go either way later this week, and we'll go over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts To Death Of NBA Legend

The NBA lost a legendary figure this week in Bob Lanier. He was 73 years old. Lanier, an eight-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, passed away after dealing with an illness. On Wednesday, the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar released a statement regarding this unfortunate news. Abdul-Jabbar, who had a strong relationship...
NBA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Whiffs six in win

Davies (2-1) earned the win during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Davies pitched well aside from the third inning, when he surrendered all three runs on three hits, but Arizona clawed back from the early deficit to put the 29-year-old in line for the victory. Davies has been his typical solid yet unspectacular self this season, permitting no more than four earned runs in any of his seven starts, though a 4.27 FIP compared to a 3.57 ERA indicates he's been a bit lucky so far. He's scheduled to toe the rubber again next week against the Dodgers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Dallas, TX
City
Booker, TX
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Miami, TX
City
Miami, FL
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tips in goal

Backstrom scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6. Backstrom redirected a Justin Schultz shot into the net at 1:37 of the third period. Though the Capitals lost the series 4-2, Backstrom was productive with a goal and five helpers in six contests. He added 16 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating while centering the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Broncos opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Denver Broncos haven't made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 six seasons ago, failing to produce a winning record since that championship. Times are changing in Denver, as the Broncos pulled off the biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Russell Wilson -- the franchise quarterback the team has been seeking since Peyton Manning retired.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Joel Embiid
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Nba#The Dallas Mavericks#The Phoenix Suns#Beard
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

John Elway says new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is 'the piece that we needed'

The Denver Broncos are beginning a new chapter in 2022. Not because of their new head coach or new ownership, but because of their new quarterback in Russell Wilson. Denver sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for their quarterback, but the high price tag was worth it. The Broncos view Wilson as the missing piece to being a contender.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee try to close out Boston

In what's been the most exciting -- and competitive -- series in the semifinal round, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics meet Friday night for Game 6. The defending champions are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals after a wild 110-107 comeback win in Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will try to close out the Celtics at the Fiserv Forum. After one half, it is the Celtics who own a 10-point lead over the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Not in Thursday's lineup

Stott isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Stott has gone 0-for-12 with a walk and six strikeouts over his last three games. He's started just once against a left-hander this season, and he'll get a breather for the second time in the last three games Thursday since southpaw Tyler Anderson is starting for the Dodgers. Johan Camargo will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Packers' Eli Wolf: Claimed by Green Bay

Wolf was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Thursday. Wolf was waived by the Colts earlier this week but was scooped up by the Packers on waivers. He's also spent time with the Ravens since going undrafted out of Georgia in 2020 but has yet to make his NFL debut.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Acuna isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Acuna appeared to be favoring his leg during Tuesday's loss to Boston, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether the 24-year-old is available off the bench remains to be seen, but Travis Demeritte will shift to right field while Orlando Arcia enters the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy