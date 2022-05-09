ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Driver arrested after NC mom killed in hit-and-run on Mother’s Day, officials say

By Associated Press, Rodney Overton
 4 days ago

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Officials say a mother walking with her son on Mother’s Day was killed and her son was injured after they were hit by a car in a North Carolina town.

The Star of Shelby reports Kings Mountain police say officers went to an intersection around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, where they found a man and a woman lying in the street.

Police said 76-year-old Minnie Lee Clinton was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash near the intersection of North Cansler and West King streets, WJZY reported.

Clinton’s son, Rodney Jemal Clinton, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Kings Mountain Hospital and later released.

Police charged 67-year-old Fredrick Wilson with hit and run, death by motor vehicle and going armed to the terror of the public.

WBTV, a CBS affiliate, reported that witnesses gave police information about the car, which led officers to a home where they arrested Wilson.

Genesis Funeral Services in Kings Mountain confirmed Clinton was with her son Rodney when they were hit. She also leaves behind another son and a daughter, funeral officials said.

Wilson was still jailed Monday in the Cleveland County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

