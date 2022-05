A manhunt is underway in Leon County for a state prison inmate who escaped Thursday afternoon. Robert Hurst at the Texas department of criminal justice tells Navasota News that 46 year old Gonzalo Lopez was able to take control of a transport bus by stabbing a guard, which crashed on Highway 7 west of Centerville. He was the only one who left the scene. There are no life threatening injuries among the unknown number of inmates and prison guards who were on the bus.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO