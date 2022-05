Ashland, Ore. — Over the past 26 years, Standing Stone Brewing Company (SSBC) in Ashland has given to its community through beers, eats and even donations. SSBC announced yesterday that it will be closing its doors after a tough couple of years battling intense smoke from fires and the pandemic. The brewery leaves behind decades of community impact and some sad customers.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO