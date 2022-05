Cascades Humane Society Community Yard Sale. Join us at Cascades Humane Society for our third annual community yard sale, on May 13th, 14th, and 15th! We will have tons of items, generously donated by our great community of supporters! Expect toys, clothing, shoes, sports equipment, books, decorations, kitchen items, and more! All revenue generated from the sale directly benefits cascades Humane Society and the animals in our care! All proceeds directly benefit the animals in our care! Friday and Saturday 10 AM to 6 PM, Sunday, 10 AM to 3 PM. 1515 Carmen Drive, Jackson.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO