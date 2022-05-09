Nestor Cortes throws one-hit gem as Yankees blank Rangers in series finale

The MLB season chugs along, and we have reached a month into the 2022 season. Paul Russo and Kyle Evans are in the studio to discuss the Yankees taking both games from the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the game on Monday against Texas. With the Yankees starting the season at a historic pace, Paul and Kyle ponder what the team can realistically do given how poorly the first few series went for the Bronx Bombers. For the Mets, it’s been business as usual as they have split the series with the Nationals so far. The guys talk about the continued effect of Buck Showalter in the clubhouse and how that has sparked the rise of players like Tylor Megill and brought out the best in players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.

