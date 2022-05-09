ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestor Cortes throws one-hit gem as Yankees blank Rangers in series finale

By Kyle Evans
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankees won their sixth consecutive series on Monday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Left-hander Nestor Cortes got the start for New York and was outstanding. He...

CONCRETE JUNGLE: A Month In (podcast)

The MLB season chugs along, and we have reached a month into the 2022 season. Paul Russo and Kyle Evans are in the studio to discuss the Yankees taking both games from the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the game on Monday against Texas. With the Yankees starting the season at a historic pace, Paul and Kyle ponder what the team can realistically do given how poorly the first few series went for the Bronx Bombers. For the Mets, it’s been business as usual as they have split the series with the Nationals so far. The guys talk about the continued effect of Buck Showalter in the clubhouse and how that has sparked the rise of players like Tylor Megill and brought out the best in players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.
Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge lead Yankees past White Sox

The New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox, 15-7, on Thursday night in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field. New York pounded out a season-high 15 runs on 15 hits. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge had huge nights and carried the offense. They were a combined 5-for-8 with three home runs, 10 RBI, six runs scored, and two walks.
Syracuse Mets shut out SWB RailRiders for third straight win

The Syracuse Mets shut out the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-0, on Friday night at PNC Field. Syracuse has now blanked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in back-to-back games. David Peterson got the start for the Mets and tossed six scorless innings. Felix Pena and Alex Claudio combined for three shutout innings in relief. Syracuse scored...
Mets fall to Mariners in series opener

The New York Mets fell to the Seattle Mariners, 2-1, in the series opener on Friday night at Citi Field. Max Scherez got the start for New York and tossed seven innings of one-run ball. Drew Smith allowed the go-ahead run in relief and Adam Ottavino fired a scorless inning.
Mets bounce back with win over Nationals

The New York Mets bounced back from Wednesday’s loss with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park. Taijuan Walker got the start for New York and was outstanding. The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits while walking one and striking out one.
