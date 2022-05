WACO, Texas — A woman is expected to be ok after she was reportedly shot in Waco Wednesday afternoon. The Waco Police Department sent its SWAT team to the 800 block of North 32nd Street around 4:45 p.m. after they got a domestic disturbance call that resulted in the woman shot, police said. The woman was transported to the hospital where she is in stable condition, police said.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO