WARSAW — More than 400 quilts are being sent from Warsaw to the country of Poland for Ukrainian children displaced as a result of Russia’s invasion. Members of Warsaw’s Liberty Sewing Circle, who sew quilts for area veterans and made thousands of masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, partnered with the North Central Indiana American Sewing Guild to make and collect quilts for Ukrainian children.

WARSAW, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO