Plant City, FL

Plant City PD needs help solving Mother's Day shooting investigation

By Veronica Beltran
 4 days ago
The Plant City Police Department asked for the public's help solving a Mother's Day shooting investigation.

Police said a 21-year-old man is currently at South Florida Baptist Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday.

According to Plant City PD, a blue Nissan Frontier truck left after dropping off the 21-year-old at the emergency room.

Plant City Police Department

At this time, police said they are unsure where the shooting took place or who was involved. The victim has yet to be identified.

If you have any information regarding the driver of the Nissan Frontier or the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online , or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

