Jeff Hardy names his desired Triangle Ladder Match lineup in AEW and reconsiders his initial decision to put a young tag team in the mix. The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian made a name for themselves in the year 2000 in a Triangle Ladder Match at WrestleMania. Now, Jeff Hardy is in AEW with Matt and they are in the middle of their final run as a tag team. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Hardy named FTR and The Young Bucks as two teams he’s excited to wrestle against saying that Matt Hardy had an idea to do a cinematic match with the Young Bucks before The Hardy Boyz return to WWE in 2017.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO