Fernley man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Drivers travelling north out of Reno were stuck in heavy traffic for much of Friday afternoon when a car rolled over near the Parr Blvd exit. Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday a white car ran off the road and pulled over. The driver was ejected out of the vehicle during the crash.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It was an unlucky Friday the 13th for some drivers and pedestrians in Reno as the Reno Police Department handed out 57 citations as part of a pedestrian safety operation. Reno police also gave four warnings. Eight officers focused on areas that have the highest number of...
According to local law enforcement agencies, the body of the missing teenager, Naomi Irion, was found on a gravesite. Lyon and Churchill Sheriffs' offices told the public that Naomi's body was found on March 29, Tuesday. They got confirmation that it was indeed her on the following day.
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A portion of northbound US-395 is shut down due to a crash involving a motorcycle. The crash was reported at around 8:30 a.m. on May 13 just south of Red Rock Road. There is no estimated time for how long the roadway will be shut...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in north Reno late Thursday night. Multiple agencies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at about 9:30 p.m. on May 12 in the area of Wedekind Road and Platora Way.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — After nearly three weeks on the run, an escaped inmate from an Oregon prison camp was taken into custody in southern Carson City Friday. Dozens of law enforcement personnel surrounded a residential area around Schultz Drive at about 3:45 p.m. looking to arrest 38-year-old Andrew Cain Kristovich.
MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Carson City man was arrested for a wrong way crash that killed one person and seriously injured another in April. Troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol have made an arrest in the fatal crash that occurred April 23 on US-395 and Airport Road in Minden.
Law enforcement authorities in Fernley are once again searching for a missing woman. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Breanne Sedgwick was last seen leaving her residence in Fernley around 9 a.m. Monday. “She advised she was going to the store and has not been...
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Updated, as of 2:00 p.m. on May 11:. Authorities say Breanne Sedgwick was found safe. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office also released a statement thanking the public for their tips and help Tuesday night. Original story:. A 37-year-old woman in Fernley...
PENRYN (CBS13) – Deputies say they chased a suspect from Penryn to Citrus Heights last week, eventually finding suspected cocaine and an open beer can in his vehicle.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on May 2, a deputy tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 80 in the Penryn area. Exactly what prompted the attempted traffic stop was not disclosed, but the sheriff’s office says the driver wouldn’t yield.
Several deputies, along with air support, were soon tailing the driver. The driver led them all the way to Citrus Heights – where he got out of the car and started getting combative, deputies say.
Deputies were eventually able to detain the driver and he was identified as 45-year-old Mark Venegas. A dollar bill folded into a bindle with a white powder was found in Venegas’ possession, deputies say, and an open beer can was found on the driver’s side floorboard.
Venegas has been arrested and booked into jail on charges of evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and an out-of-county warrant.
DIXON (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has died after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon on Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into the back of another pickup truck as it was driving up to slower traffic in the area of Pedrick Road. That first pickup truck continued out of control until it side-swiped a big rig.
Officers say the driver of that first pickup, a 42-year-old Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old Sacramento man who was a passenger in the pickup also suffered major injuries.
A total of four people were in the pickup that was rear-ended. All suffered minor injuries, officers say, and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Investigators are still looking into if distracted driving or DUI played a factor in the crash, CHP says.
All lanes of westbound I-80 were closed through most of the morning, but have since been reopened.
Authorities identified 26-year-old Wyatt Darling as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on April 30 southbound of I-580 near Galena Bridge. Officers actively responded to the area of I-580 near the Washoe County mile marker in Reno at 3:32 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation reports, a 2015 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway to the left and rolled over while heading southbound.
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An El Dorado County correctional officer was arrested Tuesday after showing up to work high on meth. Anthony Horne, 29, was arrested on May 10 when he got to work at the Placerville jail and his coworkers suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Authorities identified 50-year-old David Salazar, of Carson City, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on April 30 in Sparks. The fatal motorcycle wreck took place at about 5:03 p.m. on Interstate 80 at Vista Boulevard. According to the investigation reports, Salazar was riding on a red 2018 Harley Davidson heading west on the ramp from Vista Boulevard to Interstate 8o. Just then, he turned through the painted gore showing lane boundaries and crashed into the second of two trailers being pulled by a white 2017 Kenworth.
Part of east Charleston Boulevard was shut down on Tuesday morning while Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tried to contact a man in connection with a domestic violence-related incident, a police spokesman told 13 Action News. He has since been taken into custody.
Comments / 0