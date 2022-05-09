Multiple customers say thieves stole money out of their Chime account

CHARLOTTE — Multiple customers reached out to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke recently, saying they had problems with popular online banking platform Chime.

Technically, Chime is not a bank — it is a tech company that offers mobile banking services. It offers certain protections, including being FDIC-insured.

Customers told Stoogenke someone took money out of their account, and that the company held them responsible.

Tashandra Brown says she got a notification on her phone stating that someone had used her card at an ATM to withdraw $545.

She knew it was not her, so she filed a police report.

Another customer, who asked Channel 9 not to use their name, says she was at work when someone stole money out of her account. “If I’m at work around this time, nowhere near, probably about 30 minutes away from where the transaction happened, how did I do that?” she said.

Most of the customers who got in touch with Action 9 say they contacted Chime, but the company did not help them.

“I did everything on my end as a cardholder that I could do. Anything else is literally up to the bank,” Brown said. “I couldn’t pay my rent because of that, so my rent was late. I was scared about eviction … I have four children and we don’t have a lot of family.”

Stoogenke emailed Chime about the two customers interviewed in this report. About 24 hours later, the company responded, saying it “takes matters like this very seriously,” and credited both accounts.

Chime offers advice on its website here.

Action 9′s advice:

- Be persistent.

- Filing a police report seems to help.

- Contact Action 9 if you need help.

Stoogenke also asked Chime why he’s come across multiple cases in the last few months, but the company did not answer in time for this report.

