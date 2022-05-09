US Forecast

Texas, for the better part of the last two years, has become somewhat of an entertainment hub that Hollywood celebrities are flocking to for real estate. Of course, the most notable is billionaire Elon Musk, who actually spends more time at his robust beachfront Starbase in the cozy coastal town of Boca Chica, TX, and even refers to south Texas as "the gateway to Mars".

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO